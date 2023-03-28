March 9, 1945 - March 9, 2023 Janesville, WI - Elaine Elizabeth (Willison) Primus, age 78, passed away March 9th, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Nursing Home – Janesville, WI. She was born March 9th, 1945 in Madison Wisconsin. The daughter of Samuel Willison and Alice Roeben. She married Curtis J. Primus, Sr. on February 1, 1964, in Adams Friendship WI. Elaine enjoyed spending time with Curtis gardening and bird watching. They also enjoyed doing ceramics and craft projects. She was also involved in Boy scouts as a den mother, and she worked for the Janesville Police Department as a crossing guard. Elaine will truly be missed; four children survive her: Vicky (Dan) McIntyre, Penny (John) Jones, Kenneth (Bonnie) and Curtis J. Primus Jr., her 11 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandson. She was preceded, in death by her parents; Curtis Sr. Sisters; Madonna, Ann, Rose, Mary, Linda, and Laura, and her brothers: William, Roger, David, and Steven.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday April 8, 2023 at the Randolph Park Church of the Nazarene, from12:00pm – 2:00pm. The Randolph Park Church of the Nazarene, 1710 Randolph Rd. Janesville, WI 53545
