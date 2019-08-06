October 25, 1930 - July 31, 2019

Elkhorn, WI -- Elaine Dorothy Roth, 88, of Elkhorn, WI, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center in Elkhorn. She was born October 25, 1930 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of the late James Andrew and Selma Marie (Jaskolski) Wilcek. Elaine was united in marriage to Frank James Roth on November 14, 1953 in Chicago, IL. Over the years, Elaine worked as the Office Supervisor and in Human Resources for Prudential Insurance, Gestetner Corporation, and Whitaker-Carpenter Paper Company. She was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church of Elkhorn, and the Elkhorn Garden Club.

Elaine was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be deeply missed by her husband of 65 years, Frank; her two children, Paul (Joan) Roth of Cary, IL and Elise Roth of Elkhorn; ten grandchildren: Robert, Christine and Nicholas (Tivvi) Mauer, Laura (Scott) Sullivan, William, Colette, Genevieve, Elena, Thomas and Andrew Roth; and by eleven great-grandchildren; her brother-in-law, Raymond Cucchi of Elkhorn; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her two sisters and one brother-in-law: Lorraine Cucchi and Sally (Michael) Grady. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 107 W. Walworth Street, Elkhorn, WI. Visitation will be at church from 9 a.m. until time of service. Memorials may be made in Elaine's name to the Alzheimer's Association - act.alz.org. Online guestbook is at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Arrangements completed by Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory of Elkhorn.