Elaine C. Scott

January 14, 1950 - September 2, 2019

Milton, WI -- Elaine C. (Teisberg) Scott, 96, of Milton (formerly of Northbrook, IL) passed away peacefully on September 2, 2019 at Agrace Hospice in Janesville. Elaine married John D. Scott on January 14, 1950. He preceded her in death in 2001. Elaine was an office manager for many years. Elaine's hobbies included sewing, growing African violets, and watching the birds.

She is survived by her son, David J. Scott; nieces; and nephews.

Visitation will be on Friday, September 6 at 10 a.m. with a service at 11 a.m. at Albrecht Funeral Home in Edgerton, WI. Burial will be at Fassett Cemetery immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Elaine's name may be made to Agrace Hospice, 2901 N Wright Road, Janesville, WI. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton are assisting the family with arrangements.

Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton

www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com