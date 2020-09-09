June 7, 1026 - September 3, 2020
Edgerton, WI -- Elaine C. Schumacher, age 94, of Edgerton, WI, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Agrace Center for Hospice and Palliative Care, Janesville. Elaine was born on June 7, 1926 in Milwaukee, WI to Gordon and Wilma (Schrub) Hutto. She graduated from Edgerton High School in 1945, where she received the "American Legion Athletic Achievement Award" and sang with the big band "The Rythmn Airs" in the mid-forties. She married Howard Schumacher on October 12, 1946 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Edgerton, and went on to give birth to two sons, John (1948) and Steven (1951), of whom she was very proud. Elaine owned and operated "The Button" restaurant in Edgerton with Howard early on, and then was Head Cook at the "Oasis Restaurant " for about 14 years later on. She had a great appreciation for "Swing Music" and listened/sang to throughout her life. She also had enjoyed living on Lake Koshkonong, swimming, growing flowers, fishing, and, of course, raising two fine boys. Elaine was also very active serving on St. John's service guild teaching Sunday school, managing various dinners in the community center and the Edgerton Hospital Auxiliary.
Elaine is survived by her sons, John (Kathy) of Janesville, WI, and Steven (Andy) of Springfield, OH; grandchildren: JaLayne (Otis) Hawkins and Jillian (Dale West) Schumacher, both of Milton, WI, Ryan Schumacher and Marshall (Heidi) Schumacher Both of Ohio; Scott Loveland of Janesville, and Bryan Loveland of Fox Lake WI; great-grandchildren: Thomas, Avery, Callie, Brody, Beckett, Carter, Jensen, Colette, Chance and Alicia. She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, William Hutto; daughter-in-law, Colleen Schumacher; and her special friend, Ed Anderson.
A Memorial Service will be held Friday September 11, 2020 at 11 a.m., at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Edgerton, WI. A time of visitation will be at 10 a.m. until time of service at the church. In accordance to Rock County Phase Two Guidelines, Facemasks are required. The Albrecht Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, Edgerton is assisting family with arrangements.