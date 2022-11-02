Janesville, WI - Elaine C. Buehl, age 80, passed away on Friday, October 28, 2022, surrounded by her loving family following a short illness. Elaine was an incredibly loving, hardworking, and resilient soul who will be sadly missed.
She was born in Sparta, WI, on November 12, 1941, the daughter of Earl and Dewile (Burch) Vieth. After graduating from Elroy High School in 1959, Elaine worked many difficult factory jobs that were often considered "man's work" at the time. She married Norman Buehl on April 18, 1970, at the Little Brown Church in the Vale in Nashua, IA. Elaine spent the next 25 years devoted to homemaking and caring for her children, grandchildren and husband. When her husband passed in 1996, she went back to the workforce and joined ABC Supply, from which she retired in 2011. Elaine loved gardening, maintaining a pristine lawn, spending time with family, and watching the Packers, Brewers, and Bucks. But perhaps her favorite pastime was sipping an old fashioned at a local supper club with her family.
Elaine is survived by her 4 sons, Patrick Buehl of Arizona, Scott (Chris) Buehl, Eric (Nicole) Buehl, and Todd (Kari-Ann) Buehl, all of Janesville, WI; 2 stepsons, Norm Buehl and Daniel Buehl; 16 grandchildren, Lindsey (Evan) Autry, Patrick J. Buehl, Tyler Buehl, Michael (Jolene) Sauerzopf, Megan (Nick) Boyle, Steven Sauerzopf, Jameson Buehl, Peyton Buehl, Cade Buehl, Barrett Buehl, Hunter Buehl, Kendall Buehl, Gracyn Buehl, Cooper Buehl, Emerson Buehl, and Wynn Buehl; 6 great grandchildren, Cameron Autry, Crew Autry, Finnley Sauerzopf, Oakley Sauerzopf, Isabella Buehl, and Lilah Boyle; 2 siblings, Carrol "Buck" Vieth of South Beloit and Sharon (Robert) Nowatzski of Janesville, and many special cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her very special stepdaughter, Vickie Sauerzopf, two brothers, Robert Vieth and Bill Thurston, sister-in-law, Jackie Vieth, and her stepfather, Wally Thurston.
Funeral services are at 12 p.m. (Noon) Monday, November 7, 2022 at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, 1010 N. Wright Road, Janesville. Rev. Bond Haldeman will officiate. Burial will follow in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. Monday, November 7th until the time of services at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be shared at www.henkeclarson.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Elaine Buehl as a living tribute
