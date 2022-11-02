Elaine C. Buehl

November 12, 1941 - October 28, 2022

Janesville, WI - Elaine C. Buehl, age 80, passed away on Friday, October 28, 2022, surrounded by her loving family following a short illness. Elaine was an incredibly loving, hardworking, and resilient soul who will be sadly missed.

