Elaine A. (Pedretti) Kubiak

December 14, 1939 - April 3, 2021
JANESVILLE, WI - JANESVILLE - Elaine Kubiak died unexpectedly yet peacefully at Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center on Saturday, April 3, 2021. Elaine was 81.
She grew up in a small farming community in Genoa, Wis., and was the eldest of six brothers and sisters. Elaine graduated from Aquinas Catholic High School where she met her husband Harry. Early on when she wasn't busy with farm duties or taking care of younger siblings, she enjoyed drawing, painting, reading, and writing poetry and short stories.
She was a lover of nature, gardening, long scenic drives and saw beauty in everything and everyone she came in contact with. She was a devoted Catholic who enjoyed going to church and welcomed any opportunity to bring herself and her family closer to God.
Elaine radiated beauty and had a contagious smile that drew people in. Her greatest pleasure in life was her family. She thoroughly enjoyed children and all aspects that came with them. Her God-given patience and loving nature made her the ultimate nurturer.
She was a selfless person who always had time for everyone. Her wisdom and compassion made for memorable fulfilling conversation. She also had unlimited abilities as a published author, and had small businesses selling hand crafts and delicious custom cakes.
Elaine was a free spirit who loved being unique and going on exciting adventures, especially her trips with her dearly loved siblings, children, and close friends. She never met a person she didn't like and warmly welcomed all kinds of conversation. She was a true angel gifted to us from God.
Elaine is preceded in death by her devoted husband, Harry; and her parents. She leaves behind eight children, Harry (Karen), Kenneth (Wendy Bumgarner), David, Linda (Stew) Ellefson, Sherry, Marcie (Steve) Kellett, James (Mary), and Vicki. Also, her seventeen grandchildren and two great grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held for both Elaine and Harry at a later date. Much Love, The Kubiak Family.
