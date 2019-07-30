October 30, 1933 - July 20, 2019

Green Valley, AZ -- Eileen Zebold, 85, of Green Valley, AZ, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019, with family members by her side. She had just had visitors, neighbors over and while she couldn't respond to their conversation, she did smile every so often. It was her wish to be at home at the time of her death and she went peacefully. She was born to Raymond and Pearl (Ott) Barrett on October 30, 1933, in Janesville, WI. She graduated from Janesville High School and then relocated to Chicago to train and become an X-ray Technician. She met George A. Zebold Jr., and married him on October 30, 1954, at St. Mary's Church in Janesville, WI. They were married for 52 years, until George's passing on February 13, 2006.

Eileen is survived by her four children: George (III) (Maggie) Zebold, Bart Zebold, Craig (Kerry) Zebold, and Ann (Mike) Barry; grandchildren: George (IV), Daniel, Kaitlyn, James, Michael, Tim (Hanna), Patrick, Sean (Mallory), and Mackenzie; Eileen's great grandson, Carlton; and Buddy, her beloved schnauzer!

Eileen will be buried at the All Saints Cemetery, in Des Plaines, IL next to her husband George tentatively scheduled for her birthday and the wedding anniversary October 30, 2019. Eileen was very supportive of our veterans, so in lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her name to Gary Sinese Foundation, supporting wounded veterans and their families.

Eileen's children would like to thank all the friends and relatives that in the past three weeks contacted her with their best wishes from the Chicago area, Janesville WI, Omaha, NE, and finally her neighbors and friends in Green Valley, AZ, for the past 25 years, all of these showed us such kindness, understanding and support in the calls, cards and visits to Eileen in the final weeks before her passing. Eileen's family complied with her wishes to be at home at the time of her death and through two firms were able to keep her comfortable, Valor Hospice and Home Care Assistance. Her family thanks them for their caring and supportive personnel who consulted with Eileen's family members in providing the best care possible.