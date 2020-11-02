Eileen Wolfe

October 28, 2020
Janesville, WI - Eileen I. Wolfe, age 95, of Janesville died on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at St. Mary's Janesville Hospital. She was born on July 21, 1925 in Johnson Creek, WI, the daughter of Julius and Alma (Martin) Nelson. Eileen graduated from Johnson Creek High School. She married Robert V. Wolfe on October 15, 1949.
Eileen was employed as a secretary by Parker Pen Company for many years and later was employed in the human resources department at the Janesville General Motors plant prior to retiring. She was a founding member of Asbury United Methodist Church where she was a very active member for many years. She was a long-time member of the Rock River Racers Pigeon Club with her husband, Robert. Eileen enjoyed gardening and tending to her flowers.
Survivors include two sisters; Valerie McRoberts and Faye Schilberg as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Wolfe on June 19, 2007. Two sisters, Virginia Schumacher and Marjorie Weber also preceded her in death.
A private family service will be held at Milton Lawns Memorial Park followed by entombment there. A celebration of life will be held at a later date at Asbury United Methodist Church as the present health situation clears. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Asbury United Methodist Church. The family is being assisted by Henke-Clarson Funeral Home. www.henkeclarson.com