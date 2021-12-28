Eileen T. (Lilburn) Beggs

Janesville, WI - Eileen T. Beggs, age 86, of Janesville, died Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. She was born in Janesville on May 15, 1935, the daughter of the late Robert and Helen (O'Leary) Lilburn Sr. Eileen married Vincent T. Beggs on Feb. 7, 1959, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on Jan. 31, 2008. She loved being a mother and housewife and was very involved in her family's lives. She was also so proud to be a grandmother and great grandmother. She was a 4-H leader, jack of all trades, and enjoyed sewing, cake decorating, and was a great cook. She also enjoyed traveling, especially when she could get Vince to go on vacation! One of her favorite highlights was when they traveled with Janice and Betty to Yellowstone and Glacier National Parks. Eileen also treasured her time spent with girlfriends at the gym and tea/coffee time.
She is survived by her children: Patrick (Linda) Beggs of Evansville, Debra (Dan) DeFore of Janesville, Dennis Beggs, Donald (Karen) Beggs, and Victor (Shirley) Beggs all of Leyden; grandchildren: Margo, Hannah, Alex, Clavin, Mandy, and Amy; great grandchildren: Marcial, Niya, Adam, Carter, Colton and Wyatt; a sister, Marilyn (David) Prudhome; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a sister, Phyllis (Fran) Barrett; and brother, Robert Lilburn Jr.
A Private Mass of Christian Burial will take place at ST. WILLIAM CATHOLIC CHURCH, Janesville with Msgr. James Gunn officiating. Memorials in Eileen's name will be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 2820 Walton Commons LN #132, Madison, WI 53718 or the Parkinson's Foundation, 16655 W. Bluemound Rd, Brookfield, WI 53005. The APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family. On-line condolences may be shared at www.apfelwolfe.com
To plant a tree in memory of Eileen Beggs as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
