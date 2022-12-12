Eileen (Periman) Loomer

September 24, 1933 - November 29, 2022

of Delavan, WI - Eileen Loomer (nee Periman) age 89 years. Longtime Resident of Williams Bay and currently of Delavan, WI. Passed to Eternal Life on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at her residence. Eileen was born on September 24, 1933 in Elkhorn, WI to Gorden and Viola (Hann) Periman. She married Merle Loomer on May 27, 1954 at Como Community Church.