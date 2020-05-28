April 21, 1943 - May 25, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Eileen Mae Stalsberg, age 77, passed away on Monday May 25, 2020, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care in Janesville, WI. She was born on April 21, 1943, in the Town of Haney, Crawford County WI, the daughter of Harland and Chloe (Bailey) Grandstaff. She Graduated from Soldiers Grove High School in 1961. On August 26, 1961, Eileen married Carmen O. Stalsberg at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Westby, WI. She was employed at various companies through the years including, Parker Pen, Shopko, and Van Galder Bus Company. She and Carmen enjoyed traveling on their Gold Wing motorcycle prior to his death in 1990. Eileen loved to visit with her family and listen to country music, especially Kenny Rogers and George Strait. She also enjoyed going out on "girls night", karaoke at Deano's, and cross-country road trips. One of Eileen's favorite sayings was "enjoy every day as if it is your last."
Eileen is survived by three daughters: Janice (Timothy) Neabling of Kaukauna, WI, Coleen (David) Cox of Washington Twp. MI, Darcie (William) Wiese of Benton City, WA; seven grandchildren: Christina Neabling, Nicholas (Amanda) Neabling, Matthew Neabling, Taylor Cox, Kayla (Dean) Sjostedt, Kara Cox, and Morgan Wiese; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Carmen; son, Odean; sister, Doris Eitsert; brother-in-law, Dale Eitsert; and a very dear friend, Graham Whyte.
At Eileen's request, there will be no visitation or services held. Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com