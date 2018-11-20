August 6, 1934 - November 19, 2018
Beloit, WI -- Eileen M. Warn, 84, of Beloit, WI, died Monday, November 19, 2018 at Cedar Crest Health Care Center, Janesville, WI. She was born August 6, 1934 in Rockford, IL, the daughter of Roy and Marian J. (Pettingill) Peterson. Eileen was a graduate of Orfordville High School, Orfordville, WI. She married Richard Warn on June 11, 1955, in Luther Valley Church. He predeceased her on February 23, 2004. Eileen was formerly employed by Adams Korn Kurl, Warner Electric and Freeman Shoe. She enjoyed gardening and showing her beautiful cut flowers and roses. Eileen was a member of Luther Valley Church, where she sang in the Senior Choir, and was involved with the Naomi Circle.
Survivors include her children, Cindy (Dan) Hauser of Union, IA, and Steve (Nancy) Warn of Beloit; seven grandchildren: Matt (Laura) Lindberg, Erika (Aaron) Nightingale, Katy (Josh) Siesen, Stacy (Jared) Warn, Tami (Dan) Warn, Amanda (Chris) Smith, and Brook (John) Loomis; seven great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Robert (Cynthia) Warn of Janesville; and special friends, Gene and Elsie Mathewson. She was predeceased by her parents; and twin brothers, Trude and Trudane Peterson.
Funeral service for Eileen will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 21, 2018 in Luther Valley Church 7107 S. Luther Valley, Beloit, WI, with Reverend Jack Way officiating. Burial will be in Luther Valley Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI. There will also be a visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday in the church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
The family would like to give a special thank you to the nursing staff and caregivers at Cedar Crest Health Care Center.
