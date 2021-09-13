Eileen M. (Paterick) Evans

July 17, 1947 - September 9, 2021
New London, WI - Eileen M. Evans, 74, passed away in her home in New London, Wisconsin, on September 9, 2021 surrounded by family.
She was born on July 17, 1947, in Marshfield, WI, to Cecilia (Meyer) and Edward Paterick.
As a youngster, Eileen's family spent a couple years in Colorado while her father served in the Army. They ultimately settled in Janesville, WI when Eileen was six. Religion was central to her family. She attended St. William Catholic School and graduated from Janesville Senior High School in 1965.
Eileen met the love of her life, Corky Evans, of Dodgeville, WI, in the spring of 1969 on a blind date arranged by Corky's cousin and Eileen's childhood friend. Months later, while on a European trip with a girlfriend, she received Corky's proposal via postcard during a mail drop in Italy. They married January 31, 1970 in Janesville, WI. The adventures of life married to a professional baseball player took them to Arizona until they settled in Winona, MN in 1972. In 1978 Eileen and Corky put down roots in New London, WI and have made their life there—filled with bike rides and walks, sewing, cross stitching and quilting, sporting events, laughs with friends, and community engagement.
Nurturing and teaching her two children, Cory and Tatum, as well as the children in the community as a Teaching Assistant were Eileen's passions. Every day she sent her kids off to school with the challenge: do something nice for someone today! She had a strong commitment to family and devoted much time to compassionately caring for her parents in their aging years.
Eileen loved to travel. From annual summer road trips around the U.S. while her kids were young, to more far afield trips after retirement, Eileen savored it all. She documented her adventures with detailed diaries and beautiful photos.
Eileen is predeceased by her parents Cecilia (2011) and Edward Paterick (2002) and brother Joseph Paterick (2008) of Janesville, WI and aunt Alice Paterick of Wisconsin Rapids, WI.
Eileen is survived by Corky Evans, her husband of 51 years; brother Tim Paterick (Barb); children, Cory Evans (Catherine); Tatum Evans (Tim Magner); grandchildren, Sybil and Gordon Evans.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Eileen's family is grateful for all the support and kindness received from near and far. Specifically the team at St. Paul Elder Services, ThedaCare at home and hospice services, and all her friends and family who sent cards, texts, and loving thoughts and prayers her way.
As of way of honoring Eileen, please make a donation in her name to the Corky Evans Scholarship of the Dodgeville Area Scholarship Foundation.