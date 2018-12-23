Edythe Louise Swanson

September 2, 1929 - December 21, 2018

Janesville, WI -- On December 21, 2018 Edythe Louise (Muth) Swanson of Janesville, WI, peacefully went to be with the Lord, surrounded by her loving family. Edythe was born in Richland Center, WI, on September 2, 1929 to Eunice and Howard Muth. She was the youngest of five children. On October 10, 1947, she married Robert J. Swanson in Baraboo, WI. Together, they raised two children, John and Sandra. Her husband, Robert, passed away on September 27, 1981. For eighteen years, Edythe enjoyed her job as a cashier at Graves Super Value, sharing her beautiful smile and infectious laugh with everyone she met. Edythe was an accomplished pianist, sharing her gifts with family and friends. Every birthday, we all looked forward to her phone call and a special Birthday song. Camping trips were special activities with her family, and she was quick to capture Kodak moments behind her camera lens. Edythe's happiest moments were spent with her family, showing us what true unconditional love is. She taught us all how to love, be kind, forgiving, courageous, joyful and selfless. These were her most precious gifts to her family.

She lived with a song in her heart and a life filled with love!

She will be sadly missed by her daughter, Sandra (Eddie) Lubeck; grandchildren: Tracy (Andrew) Lubeck Grassi, Tiffany (Shlomi) Lubeck Fedida, Bobbi Jo (Brian) Swanson Thiering, Brian Swanson, Robbie Swanson; and 14 great-grandchildren. Edythe was preceded in death by her son, John C. Swanson, in May 2018.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 26, 2018 at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, 1010 N. Wright Rd., Janesville. Rev. Jerry Amstutz will officiate. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Richland Center Cemetery, Richland Center, WI. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Disabled Veterans Organizations.

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse