Edythe Louise Swanson

September 2, 1929 - December 21, 2018
Janesville, WI -- On December 21, 2018 Edythe Louise (Muth) Swanson of Janesville, WI, peacefully went to be with the Lord, surrounded by her loving family. Edythe was born in Richland Center, WI, on September 2, 1929 to Eunice and Howard Muth. She was the youngest of five children. On October 10, 1947, she married Robert J. Swanson in Baraboo, WI. Together, they raised two children, John and Sandra. Her husband, Robert, passed away on September 27, 1981. For eighteen years, Edythe enjoyed her job as a cashier at Graves Super Value, sharing her beautiful smile and infectious laugh with everyone she met. Edythe was an accomplished pianist, sharing her gifts with family and friends. Every birthday, we all looked forward to her phone call and a special Birthday song. Camping trips were special activities with her family, and she was quick to capture Kodak moments behind her camera lens. Edythe's happiest moments were spent with her family, showing us what true unconditional love is. She taught us all how to love, be kind, forgiving, courageous, joyful and selfless. These were her most precious gifts to her family.
She lived with a song in her heart and a life filled with love!
She will be sadly missed by her daughter, Sandra (Eddie) Lubeck; grandchildren: Tracy (Andrew) Lubeck Grassi, Tiffany (Shlomi) Lubeck Fedida, Bobbi Jo (Brian) Swanson Thiering, Brian Swanson, Robbie Swanson; and 14 great-grandchildren. Edythe was preceded in death by her son, John C. Swanson, in May 2018.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 26, 2018 at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, 1010 N. Wright Rd., Janesville. Rev. Jerry Amstutz will officiate. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Richland Center Cemetery, Richland Center, WI. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Disabled Veterans Organizations.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse