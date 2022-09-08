Edythe Eizabeth Layman

Janesville, WI - Edythe Elizabeth Layman, age 95, of Janesville, WI passed away peacefully on Monday, September 5, 2022 with her family at her side.
She was born Edythe E. Lehman on February 3, 1927 in Chicago, IL to Clarence and Thelma Lehman and has resided with her daughter in Janesville for the past 4 years.
She married Edmund V. Self in June 1947. They were married for 38 years before he passed away in 1984. Edythe and Ed enjoyed their life sharing it with their eight children.
Edythe is survived by her children; Edmund (Pamela), Daniel (Kathy), Patricia (Gary), Kathleen (Gary), John, Robert, Kenneth (Debbie) and Mary (Chris); eight grandchildren Erin, Sara, Jennifer, Dan, Britton, Patrick, Derek, Devin; 12 great-grandchildren.
Edythe's passions were sewing, singing, and dancing along with enjoying the company of her family and friends. Later in life Edythe was able to share her life in marriage again.
"At last Edie and Eddie are together again dancing among the stars"
Memorials are suggested to Agrace Hospice Care, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711 or Agrace. org/donate. For more information, please visit Agrace.org/donate or call (800) 553-4289.
A visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 9, 2022 at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, 1010 N. Wright Road, Janesville. A prayer service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9th at the HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. A committal service will be held in the chapel at All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines, IL at 12 Noon Saturday, September 10, 2022. Burial will be in All Saints Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.henkeclarson.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Edythe Layman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
