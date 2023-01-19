Edwin W. "Ed" Shutlz

March 31, 1959 - January 15, 2023

Janesville, WI - March 31, 1959. It was a Tuesday. 8:00 AM. And rainy. And Ed joined the world to Marge Shultz. Ed was a graduate of Parker High School class of 1977 then went to Blackhawk Technical College for auto body. He then went and worked for Morgan Corporation.

