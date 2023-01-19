Edwin W. "Ed" Shutlz

Janesville, WI - March 31, 1959. It was a Tuesday. 8:00 AM. And rainy. And Ed joined the world to Marge Shultz. Ed was a graduate of Parker High School class of 1977 then went to Blackhawk Technical College for auto body. He then went and worked for Morgan Corporation.
Ed married Detra Kenney in 1998 and became an instant bonus dad to Shawna and Ryan. He added so much to the family.
Life was too short for Ed not to take the back roads. He was in his glory when GPS became available just to make sure he did take the road less traveled and sometimes the field. Ed enjoyed life and was always willing to go around the block if there was something he may have missed.
Ed enjoyed hunting deer and turkey and was up for a casual day of fishing. He was a member of Rock County 4-H in photography and volunteered for many years with his mother well into adulthood.
His love for animals started young and was always strong. We are sure there wasn't a stray who didn't find it's way to Ed's door and was never turned away. Ed was very artistic and would doodle and sketch. He enjoyed working on the art project with Rotary Botanical Gardens for multiple years.
Ed also loved to tell a good story and could make the most mundane event into a colorful, humorous story. He had a few stories that just never got old.
Ed was amazed by Mt. Rainier and discovered the camera he could stalk daily. He knew when it snowed, when it was plowed, and when it rained or shine! When family members visited Mt Rainier, Ed would tell them where to stand so he could take a screen shot of them.
Ed is survived by his wife Detra Shultz; daughter Shawna (Allan Caravello) Roehl; son Ryan (Kayla) Roehl; sister Millie (Jerry) Burdick. He was preceded by his mom Marjorie and sister Maggie Shultz.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville. Sharing of Memories will begin at Noon at the funeral home. Online condolences to www.apfelwolfe.com
