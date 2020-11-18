November 15, 2020
Milton/Edgerton, WI - Milton/Edgerton
Edwin Neal Henry age 74 passed away on Sunday November 15, 2020 at the Evansville Manor Nursing Home. He was born on December 2, 1945 in Blue Field West Virginia the son of Albert and Violet (Neal) Henry. He was married to Susan Van Langen early in life, had 2 children and then married Patricia M. Fryda (Speer). Edwin served in the United States Army as a Sargent in the 11th A.C.R. Division during the Vietnam War where he earned the Purple Heart. He was employed at General Motors in Janesville for 30 years until his retirement. After Retirement he moved to Greenwood Wisconsin and purchased a farm. Edwin and Patricia enjoyed traveling in their R.V. and wintering in Quartzite Arizona. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He is survived by his children; Leah (Jeff) Osborne of Edgerton, Shane (Amanda) Henry of Janesville, Craig (Jackie) Fryda of Edgerton, Carl (Heather) Fryda of Milton, ten grandchildren, three great grandchildren, two sisters; Carol Doherty, Melody (John) Westby, two brothers; Lester (Linda) Henry, Chester (Gail) Henry, and two nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Patricia, a nephew Jacob Henry, and a brother in-law Joseph Doherty.
A private family celebration of life will take place at a later date. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home Evansville is assisting the family.