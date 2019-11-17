April 1, 1931 - November 12, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Edwin Luling Nash, Jr., age 88, of Janesville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care in Janesville. He was born in Manitowoc, WI, on April 1, 1931, the son of Edwin L. and Hedwig (Swanke) Nash. Edwin graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Economics from Lawrence University in Appleton, WI in 1953, and joined the United States Marine Corps, serving our country from 1953-1955. In 1958, Edwin graduated from the University of Wisconsin, receiving his Bachelor of Laws Degree, and was admitted to the State Bar of Wisconsin later that year. Edwin married the love of his life, Patricia (Messing) Nash on May 1, 1954, in Freeport, IL. They were blessed with five children. Edwin started his legal career in the Rock County District Attorney's Office. He eventually opened his own practice, Nash Law Office, in Janesville. In 2008 he was recognized by the State Bar of Wisconsin for 50 Years of faithful service in the Practice of Law. In 2017, he quietly retired from the practice. Ed served his community in many ways, including serving on the Rock County Board of Supervisors from 1968-70, 1998-02, and 2012-16. He was also a member of the Rock County Board of Adjustment from 1981-94. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, always very protective of his "troops." A very learned man, he loved history, and was an avid reader. Anyone who met Ed had to be ready for a few trivia questions that you were sure not to know the answer, but he certainly would. He loved to quote Shakespeare and Robert Service; enjoyed a variety of music from Jimmy Buffett to Les Miserables; played tennis and golf; was a scuba diver, skier and animal lover; and enjoyed traveling with his family. Ed was also a 4-H Horse Judge and raised Arabian Horses for many years. He delighted in watching his children and grandchildren in the show ring, always placing them first in his opinion! But most of all, Ed was extremely proud of his family, encouraging and supporting his children and grandchildren in all of their sports, activities, and academic pursuits. He will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his children: Kevin (Jamie) Nash, Brian (Barbara) Nash, Stephanie "Taffy" (Thomas) Lund, Jennifer "Jenna" (Rick) Elliott, and Theresa "Terri" (Dave) Wixom; grandchildren: Elliot (fiancee, Erica) Nash, Evelyn Nash, Amos Nash, Christian (Dr. Amalie) Nash, Emma Nash, Ian Nash, Michael (fiancee, Madeline) Lund, Christine (Alexander) Gaustad, Britta Lund, Jack Elliott, Megan (Josh) Halvensleben, Adam Wixom, Aurora Wixom; great-grandson, Landon Halvensleben; and brother, Edmund "Gary" (Jan) Nash. Edwin is preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Pat in 2001.

A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, November 22, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville; with visitation from 3 p.m. until the time of the services November 22 at the funeral home. Military Honors will immediately follow the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care in Janesville. A private family inurnment will be held on a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

The Nash Family would like to extend their gratitude and thanks to Agrace Hospice Janesville; NODA (No One Dies Alone) of Dane County; and the staff at Oak Park Place in Janesville.