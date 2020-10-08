July 10, 1964 - October 6, 2020
Janesville, WI - Edwin L Kjendlie, a life-long resident of Janesville died unexpectedly on October 6, 2020 at the age of 56 at home surrounded by family. Ed is survived by his mother; Mary Kettle, his fiancé, Tammy Cook, his daughter, Heather Ann Hake (Dylan). His brothers and sisters; Bob Kjendlie, Larry Kettle(Gina), Lavonne Kettle, Cindy Kesmor (Mary). Ed was born in Janesville, WI on July 10, 1964 to Mary Kettle and Edwin M Kjendlie. He graduated from Evansville high school in 1983 where he played football and was an avid wrestler. He then went on to work at JATCO. Ed was a devoted father an avid trap shooter. He loved attending gun shows and enjoyed spending time with his dog Brodie. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him.
A drive thru visitation will be held from 1:00pm to 3:00pm on Friday October 9, 2020 at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home Evansville. A graveside service will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery Janesville with Reverend Gary Shields officiating. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home Evansville is assisting the family.
Condolences may be expressed at wardhurtley.com