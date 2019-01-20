Edwin Lee Miller

November 28, 1949 - January 17, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Edwin Lee Miller, age 69, of Janesville, passed away on Thursday, January 17, 2019 at Beloit Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was born on November 28, 1949 in Edgerton; the son of Walter and Elaine (Funk) Miller. Ed graduated from Edgerton High School in 1967, and continued working with the family farm. Ed eventually owned and operated his own farm, and belonged to the National Farmers Organization and Future Farmers of America. Ed was a soft-spoken man who found joy in the simple things in life. He appreciated the beauty of nature, especially flowers, and being outdoors. After retiring from farm work, Ed continued to give back to the community through the organizations he was involved with, working for the township, and by assisting others in the farming community.

He is survived by his children: Sandy (Lucas) Paruch, Paul (Dana) Miller, Lisa Miller, and Kay (Harley) Taaffe; grandchildren: Liam and Evan Paruch, Jillian and Vanessa Taaffe; siblings, Doug (Lyn Grossman) Miller, Marilyn Banaszak, Angie Miller, LaVonn (Tim) Reed, MaryAnn (Paul) Shupe, Nancy (Craig Christensen) Miller; former spouse and friend, Ann Miller; sister in-law, Carol Miller; brother in-law, Todd Popanz; and many extended family members and friends. Ed is predeceased by his parents; sister, Rebecca Popanz; and brother, Richard Miller.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 26, 2019 at Community of Christ Church, 4242 S. Chippendale Dr., Beloit; with Pastor Gary Elrod officiating. Visitation will be held at the Church from 10 a.m. until time of service. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online obituary and registry: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse