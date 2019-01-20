November 28, 1949 - January 17, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Edwin Lee Miller, age 69, of Janesville, passed away on Thursday, January 17, 2019 at Beloit Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was born on November 28, 1949 in Edgerton; the son of Walter and Elaine (Funk) Miller. Ed graduated from Edgerton High School in 1967, and continued working with the family farm. Ed eventually owned and operated his own farm, and belonged to the National Farmers Organization and Future Farmers of America. Ed was a soft-spoken man who found joy in the simple things in life. He appreciated the beauty of nature, especially flowers, and being outdoors. After retiring from farm work, Ed continued to give back to the community through the organizations he was involved with, working for the township, and by assisting others in the farming community.

He is survived by his children: Sandy (Lucas) Paruch, Paul (Dana) Miller, Lisa Miller, and Kay (Harley) Taaffe; grandchildren: Liam and Evan Paruch, Jillian and Vanessa Taaffe; siblings, Doug (Lyn Grossman) Miller, Marilyn Banaszak, Angie Miller, LaVonn (Tim) Reed, MaryAnn (Paul) Shupe, Nancy (Craig Christensen) Miller; former spouse and friend, Ann Miller; sister in-law, Carol Miller; brother in-law, Todd Popanz; and many extended family members and friends. Ed is predeceased by his parents; sister, Rebecca Popanz; and brother, Richard Miller.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 26, 2019 at Community of Christ Church, 4242 S. Chippendale Dr., Beloit; with Pastor Gary Elrod officiating. Visitation will be held at the Church from 10 a.m. until time of service. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online obituary and registry: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com