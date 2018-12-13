September 2, 1929 - December 10, 2018
Footville, WI -- Edwin D. Harnack, age 89, of Footville, passed away peacefully Monday morning, December 10, 2018, at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center in Janesville, surrounded by his loving family. He was born September 2, 1929, in Center Township, along with his twin brother, Ervin, the son of the late Harry & Lola (Topp) Harnack. Growing up he enjoyed playing fast-pitch softball at the first lighted ballpark in Footville. He loved going to baseball games to watch the Milwaukee Braves, and he later became an avid Chicago Cubs fan. He also very much enjoyed fishing, hunting, and trapping. On September 11, 1948, he married the former Dorothy E. Bladorn. She preceded him in death on November 17, 2011. Together they farmed in Center Township for several years, and then moved to their current home in Footville in 1953. Early on he worked for many area farmers grinding feed. He also worked for the railroad, Pet Milk Co., and for General Motors, from which he retired in 1987, after 30 years of service. He was a lifelong member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Center Township. Edwin and Dorothy were blessed with nine children. They loved watching all of their children and grandchildren participate in the many sports events they played in. Together they enjoyed many vacations to Las Vegas, and various other casinos, along with spending 16 winters in Sebring, FL.
He is survived by his children: Gary Harnack, of Janesville, Cheryl (David) Colson, Kathryn (Darrell Ree) Harnack, both of Footville, Karen (Herman Buehler) Hillison, of Janesville, Edwin (Danielle) Harnack, of Footville, Randy (Laurie) Harnack, of Whitewater, and John Harnack, of Footville; his two daughters-in-law, Sharon and Thomasan; his 21 grandchildren; his 37 great-grandchildren; his four great-great-grandchildren; his brother, Harry (Helen) Harnack; his sister, Shirley (Dick) Noble; his sisters-in-law, Virginia Benash and Ruby Bladorn; and his special niece, Judy Freeman; and by other nieces, nephews, and friends.
Besides his wife; and parents; he was preceded in death by his two sons, Darrell Harnack and Ron Harnack; his twin brother, Ervin Harnack; his brothers-in-law, Donald Bladorn and Arthur Bladorn; his in-laws, Clara and Arthur Bladorn; and Virginia and Merle Freeman.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 14, 2018, at ZION LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2129 Church Rd., Center Township, Evansville, WI 53536. Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery, Center Township. Visitation will take place from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Friday at the Church. Memorials in Edwin's name would be appreciated to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services. 21 S. Austin Rd., (608)752-2444. www.whitcomb-lynch.com
We will truly miss his infectious smile, great memory, his wonderful story-telling ability, and his love for his squirrels.
Edwin's family would like to extend a very special thank you to all the wonderful doctors, nurses, and caregivers at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center for the excellent care and compassion shown to him during his final days.
Together again, Dad and Mom...
And until we meet again, May God hold you in the palm of His hand.
We Love You!
