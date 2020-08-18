Edwin "Buzz" Konze, Jr.

January 27, 1936 - August 15, 2020
Footville, WI -- Edwin George Konze, Jr., age 84, of Footville, died Saturday, August 15, 2020, at his home. He was born in Cataract, WI, January 27, 1936, the son of Edwin Ellsworth Konze, Sr. and Caroline Huber. Edwin married Janice Raye Jessie on July 7, 1962 at Melrose Lutheran Church. Edwin "Buzz" served in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1961. Buzz retired from General Motors in 1985 with a 30-year perfect attendance record. He belonged to the Milton 161 Masonic Temple for 50+ years, and served a term as Master Mason. Buzz never really retired, he just stayed busy doing the things he loved. When he stopped going the General Motors, he built 22 rocking horses for children. He was at the golf course with his wife Jan nearly every day. He often drove to his family land in Cataract to hunt, fish and enjoy the outdoors with his sons. Buzz also enjoyed running his sawmill, gardening and woodworking.
Buzz is survived by his wife, Janice; children: Karri Konze, Matt (Karen) Konze and Joshua Konze; grandchildren: Cooper T. Edwards and Emily Konze; great-grandchild, Mylo; and sister, Joan Abbott.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers: Lambert, Eugene and Laverne; three sisters: Berneice Huber, Juanita Jenkins and Lorraine Ghent.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Newcomer-Silverthorn Chapel on the Hill, 3008 S. Coon Island Road, Orfordville. Please follow Covid rules.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Cataract Cemetery, Cataract, Wisconsin.