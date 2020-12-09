April 4, 1930 - November 25, 2020
Brodhead, WI - Edward "Ted" Lyon, 90, of Brodhead, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on November 25, 2020, surrounded by his loving family in Janesville, Wisconsin. Edward was born April 4, 1930, in Northport, WI to Ward and Violet "Lila" Lyon. Edward loved spending time on his farm caring for his animals, always building something, and spending time with visiting friends and loved ones.
He is survived by his sister, Martha; and four children: Edward "Eddie", David, Margo (Mark Bennett), and Margaret (Dave Leitinger). Along with Grandchildren: David, Chester, Ward, Taylor, Chad, Renee, Kyle, John; and great-grandchild, Lyla. Edward is preceded in death by his seven brothers: Wayne, Dale, Billy, Danny, Merritt, Chester, and Dickie.