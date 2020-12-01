October 26, 1951 - November 27, 2020
Janesville, WI - Edward Robert James Benson, age 69, of Janesville, WI died Friday, November 27, 2020 at Rock Haven Nursing Home. He was born on October 26, 1951 in Watertown, WI, the son of Edward F. and Lorraine (Wendt) Benson. He grew up in Lake Mills, WI where he attended elementary and middle schools and graduated in 1970 from Lake Mills High School.
Edward married Susan Anne Green on October 26, 1973. In his early years, Ed was an auto mechanic. In 1982, he began selling vacuum cleaners and sewing machines and in 1984 opened Big Ed's Sew & Vac in Janesville. He operated that business for many years and more recently operated Big Ed's Pawn and Audio.
Ed enjoyed Volkswagen automobiles and traveling. He especially enjoyed taking weekend trips. He also enjoyed visiting with his family, friends and his customers thru the years.
Ed Benson is survived by his wife Susan; two children, Edward A. (Angie) Benson and Carrie Benson all of Janesville; his siblings, Carl Benson, Jerilyn Jaggers, Candy Bunting and Jay Baukin. He was preceded in death by his parents, his step-father Alfred Baukin and his sister, Cheryl.
Due to the present health concerns, there will be no services held at this time. Cremation rites will be accorded. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home is assisting the family.