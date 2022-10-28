Whitewater, WI - Edward R. Koszyczarek, 87, of Whitewater passed away on October 25, 2022, with family by his side after a lengthy fight with cancer at Agrace Hospice and Palliative Center, Janesville. He was born on April 30, 1935, in Lima, WI to the late Raymond and Elizabeth (Christen) Koszyczarek.
Edward graduated from Whitewater High School. He enlisted in the U. S. Navy and served his country for four years. Once back home, he went to work on his family's multigenerational farm. He later ran the farm until retiring in 1997, staying on to help his nephew, Troy until 2014.
Edward loved the outdoors. Some highlights included a fishing trip to Canada with his brother, Bob, nephew, Joel, and friend Ernst, and hunting well into his 80's. He enjoyed betting on dog and horse races at the tracks and watching the Racetrack channel on his TV at home. He also enjoyed watching sports on TV, especially the Packers, Brewers, and NASCAR.
Edward is survived by his sister, Mary Danto, brother Robert "Bob" (Linda) Koszyczarek, sister-in-law, Sandra Koszyczarek; five nieces and nephews: Jerome (Gloria Wellnitz) Danto, Carolyne (Darin) Ball, Melissa (Scott) Hanson, Troy Danto, and Joel Koszyczarek; great- nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Elizabeth; brother, Francis Koszyczarek; and brother-in-law Phillip Danto.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at ST. PATRICK'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1225 West Main Street, Whitewater, WI 53190 from 9:30 A.M. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 A.M. Burial will follow the service at Calvary Cemetery, Whitewater with full military honors.
APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, Janesville is assisting the family. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to the family.
A special thank you to the staff at Agrace Hospice, Janesville for showing not only Edward but his entire family true compassion and care during this time.
