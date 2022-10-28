Edward R. Koszyczarek

April 30, 1935 - October 25, 2022

Whitewater, WI - Edward R. Koszyczarek, 87, of Whitewater passed away on October 25, 2022, with family by his side after a lengthy fight with cancer at Agrace Hospice and Palliative Center, Janesville. He was born on April 30, 1935, in Lima, WI to the late Raymond and Elizabeth (Christen) Koszyczarek.

