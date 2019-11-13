August 10, 1940 - November 9, 2019

Beloit, WI -- Edward O. Sornson, 79, of Beloit, WI, died Saturday, November 9, 2019 in Mercy Hospital, Janesville, WI. He was born August 10, 1940 in Edgerton, WI, the son of Olin and Sylvia (Dawson) Sornson. Edward was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He married Linda Rohde on Mach 19, 1962. Edward was employed by Warner Electric as a machinist. He enjoyed fishing but sporting goods were his passion. Edward was a member of the Beloit Rifle Club, Vietnam Veterans Club, South Beloit American Legion Holtz-Hirst Post # 288 and the Masonic Star Lodge No 10 F & A.M.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Sornson; sons, Edward Sornson, Eric (fiancee, Rose Powell) Sornson, and Jason (Lisa) Sornson; several grandchildren; several other relatives; nieces; nephews and friends; and special friends: Bob and Judy Altenberg, Wallie and Kathy Prince. He was predeceased by his parents.

Memorial service for Edward will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Messiah Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1531 Townline Avenue, Beloit, WI, with Reverend Danl Eddy officiating. Visitation of remembrance will be from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Saturday in the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com

The family would like to thank Pastor Eddy for all his support during this difficult time.