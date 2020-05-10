February 16, 1937 - May 6, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Edward J. Schwellenbach, age 83, of Janesville, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at home. He was born in Neillsville on February 16, 1937, the son of Bernhardt and Helen (Dominie) Schwellenbach. He was a 1956 graduate of Neillsville High School. Ed married Ronda L. Ehlers on August 23, 1958, in Neillsville. He worked for General Motors for 42 years until his retirement. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and woodworking. He loved to spend his time visiting family in Neillsville, a Good Ole' Fashion and going for walks with his friends, Roger Schwartz and Don Chambers and basically enjoying nature and being outdoors. He was a member of UAW Local 95 and St. Williams Catholic Church.
Ed is survived by his wife, Ronda; three children: Julie (Mike Hietpas) Schwellenbach of Sun Prairie, Pam (Sam) VanBrocklin and Lisa (Mark) Summerbell both of Janesville; son-in-law, John Lami of Fond du Lac; ten grandchildren: Benjamin, Christopher, Michael, Brandon, Megan, Luke, Jacob, Matthew, Katie and Alex; and many extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Becky Lynn Lami; and brother, Delmane Schwellenbach.
A Private Family Mass of Christian Burial will held on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at ST. WILLIAM CATHOLIC CHURCH, Janesville. Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville is assisting the family.
