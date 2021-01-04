Edward J. "Ed" Vopelak

January 13, 1931 - December 30, 2020
Janesville, WI - Edward J. Vopelak, 89, died late Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Cedar Crest. He was born January 13, 1931 in Prairie du Chien, WI to the late Edward T. and Ursula E. (Martelle) Vopelak. Ed graduated from Prairie du Chien High School and took some courses at La Crosse Teacher's College.
He then went on to serve his country honorably in the U.S. Air Force from January 1951 to December 1954. On March 12, 1983, Ed married Judith Kerl in Beloit. He worked for GM for 30 years on the bumper line.
Ed was a member of St. John Vianney Catholic Church, a member of CAP, and he enjoyed being a literacy tutor.
Ed is survived by his wife of 37 years Judith Vopelak; sister-in-law Margaret Vopelak; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Richard Vopelak; and his sisters Veronica (George) McKinney and Phyllis (Roger) Osterhaus.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at 11:00 AM at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Janesville with Fr. Paul Ugo Arinze officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to time of Mass. Burial will follow Mass at Oak Hill Cemetery where Ed will also be awarded Full Military Funeral Honors. A Live Stream of Ed's Mass can be found at St. John Vianney Facebook Page, www.facebook.com/SaintJohnVianneyParish Please visit www.whitcomb-lynch.com to send condolences to his family. In lieu of flowers memorials are appreciated to St. John Vianney Church or an organization of choice.
A warm and thoughtful thank you goes to the entire staff of Cedar Crest for your care and compassion shown to Ed during his time there.