March 14, 1954 - February 2, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Edward Hall, age 64, passed away at home on Saturday, February 2, 2019. He was born in Janesville on March 14, 1954, the son of Raymond and Erma (Huff) Hall. He served his county in the U.S. Army. Edward was known as "Uncle Fester," a retired member of A.R.M., he loved motorcycles, and enjoyed working as a cook.

Edward is survived by his wife, Barbara; son, Michael J. (Robin Violet) Hall; six grandchildren: Janie, Alexis, Brianna, Elizabeth, Ashleigh, and Genesis; great grandchild, Jaxson; three stepchildren: Arizona Kalde, Amber McNulty, and Melissa McNulty; step grandchildren: Emmalyn, Jessica, Nick, Veronica, Andres, Adrianna, Selina, Yesencia, and Roman; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; beloved dogs, Susie, Lori and Snuggles; and his cat, Raymond.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at Floral Lawns Cemetery, South Beloit. In lieu of flowers Edward's family requests help to cover the funeral and burial expenses. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, is assisting the family. For online obituary and registry: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com