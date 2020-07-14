March 18, 1948 - July 10, 2020
Delavan, WI -- Edward George Booth "The Fast One", age 72, departed this life on July 10th, 2020 surrounded by his loving family at home. He was born to George and Lillian Booth on March 18th in 1948. As a young boy he learned the value of hard work, by helping his parents in the family business, Community Sand & Gravel. He continued to work for his parents until he became an owner operator for Starline Trucking. Following his twenty-eight years at Starline, Ed went to work for DLM Trucking and ended his career at Vicks Trucking. He married Debbie (Sowa) Booth in 1976. Ed was a gear head that loved anything with power and speed. It didn't matter if it was a car, truck, boat or ATV. As long as it was fast, he was happy. Ed enjoyed being outside and soaking up the sun. He loved his jeep which he took on the annual summer trip to the Sand Dunes, in Silver Lake, Michigan. Ed always looked forward to escaping the Wisconsin winter, in Lake Havasu, Arizona, where he could off road in the desert. Ed was a devoted and loving father and grandfather. He was a good man that was strong and proud. Some of his most important moments of his life were the times he spent with his grandchildren. He lived life to the fullest and will be missed dearly.
Ed is survived by his loving wife Debbie of 44 years. Three children: Adam (Mallory) Booth, AJ (Kim) Booth, and Ashley Booth; Five grandchildren: Jaxn, Caleb, Grace, Connor, and a Granddaughter due this fall; Sister Linda (Rich Holcombe) Hays of Traverse City, MI; Sister In-Law Cheryl Kessler of Burlington, WI; as well as a niece and nephew. He is preceded in death by his parents and three brothers in law.
The family requests that donations be made to the City of Delavan Fire Department in lieu of flowers. Visitation will be held on Friday July 17th, 2020 at the BETZER FUNERAL HOME (118 South 2nd Street, Delavan) from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. until a service at 10 a.m. with Pastor Bob Kamps of Como Community Church Officiating. Interment will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, everyone is asked to be patient and abide to social distancing guidelines. Everyone is welcome, but we are allowing 40 people in the building at any given time. Masks are not required, but recommended per CDC guidelines. You are welcome to come inside to offer your support and condolences, but please be mindful of time spent inside so that all mourners are able to express their sympathy. Betzer Family and Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes are proudly serving the Booth family.