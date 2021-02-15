June 24, 1951 - February 9, 2021
Janesville, WI - Edward Garcia, Jr., age 69, passed away on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at UW Health University Hospital. He was born in Del Rio, TX on June 24, 1951, the son of Eduardo and Paula (Salinas) Garcia. He often reminisced on the adventures of his youth with his siblings in Texas where his dad worked as a ranch hand. His family then moved to Chicago, IL when he was in primary school and he graduated from Tilden High School. Edward met his wife of almost 39 years, Carla (Lopez), on the tennis courts in Chicago and they married on February 13, 1982. He liked to say he was in love at first sight, at age 30. Edward raised his family in Janesville, WI where he worked at the General Motors factory until his retirement in 2008. He passed along his love of tennis to the whole family as well as his great taste in music and movies. Eddie was an avid Chicago sports fan and enjoyed following his favorite teams each year. Always a proud father, he strived to give his sons a better foundation to succeed than he was given and instilled the virtue of hard work. He enjoyed spending time with his wife and going with her to the stores and restaurants to meet new people. Eddie struck up conversations with anyone and was always ready to tell a joke. He could remember everyone's name and loved to share his stories with family and friends.
Edward is survived by his loving wife, Carla; 3 children: Peter (Patty) Johnson, Carlos Garcia, and Danielson Garcia; 3 grandchildren: A.J., Thomas, and Sophia; 4 siblings: Antonia, Joe, Rosa, and Gloria; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
