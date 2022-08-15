Edward G Kuhlow

May 10, 1947 - August 8, 2022

Evansville, WI - Edward George Kuhlow age 75 passed away, Monday August 8, 2022, at Agrace HospiceCare, Janesville. Ed was born on May 10, 1947, to Lawrence and Margaret (Dowd) Kuhlow in St. Mary's Hospital, Watertown, Wisconsin as their only child. He attended St. Joseph's Catholic Elementary School and went to Waterloo High School. He married Mary Popanz on April 25, 1970, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Edgerton Wisconsin.

