Elkhorn, WI - Edward G. Bass Jr., 87 of Elkhorn, WI, passed away on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Lakeland Health Care Center in Elkhorn, WI surrounded by his loving family. He was born December 14, 1933 in Johnstown, WI, the son of the late Edward G. and Alma M. (Waltman) Bass Sr. Ed graduated from Elkhorn High School with the Class of 1951. On July 18, 1959, he was united in marriage to Marion L. Bleser at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Elkhorn, WI. Marion died February 10, 2021 after 61 years of marriage. Ed proudly served in the US Army, including a deployment to Korea. He worked for over 36 years as a crane operator for Magill and Welkos Construction Company of Elkhorn. Ed was a member of the Operating Engineers Union Local # 139 and a member of the Elkhorn American Legion Post # 45.
Ed enjoyed working around the house that he built for his family. He could fix just about anything and believed in "measure twice, cut once." He also enjoyed gardening, watching NASCAR, and eating Neapolitan ice cream. In his later years, nothing made him happier than being with and talking about his grandchildren and his great-grandpup Duncan "Donut Hole".
Ed was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather who will be deeply missed by his two daughters: Ann (Jon) Schleusner of Burlington, WI and Cathy (Nicole Peters) Bass of Blair, WI, his two grandchildren: Elena (Jake) Gildemeister and Dayne Schleusner, sister Shirley (Robert) Riese, brother-in-law Frank (Gloria) Bleser, two sisters-in-law: Yvonne Bleser and Louise Bleser, many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife Marion, one sister Vivian (Kenneth) Butke, three brothers-in-law: Edward (Shirley) Bleser, Leonard Bleser and Robert Bleser.
Funeral service will be 10:00 am Friday September 10, 2021 at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church 415 Devendorf Street Elkhorn, WI. Visitation will be Thursday 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home 730 N. Wisconsin St. Elkhorn, WI and at the church on Friday from 9:00 am until time of service. Burial with military honors will be at Roselawn Memory Gardens Cemetery in the Town of Delavan, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Edward's name may be directed to First Evangelical Lutheran Church or Elkhorn American Legion Post # 45. Online guest book available at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.
