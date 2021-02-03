March 7, 1939 - February 1, 2021
Janesville, WI - Edward Fred Williams, age 81, of Janesville, WI died on Monday, February 1, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on March 7, 1939 in McGregor, IA, the son of Walter and Florence (Kellogg) Williams. He grew up in the Merrill, WI area and graduated from Merrill High School in 1957. He married Carol Joan Stuttgen on May 7, 1960, in Colby, WI during a rare May snow storm.
Edward served with the 32nd Red Arrow Division and was called to active duty in 1961 during the Berlin Crisis. He was employed by General Motors in Janesville for 35 years retiring in 1994.
Edward was a Janesville Youth Baseball coach for many years. He loved working on cars, enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching the Packers and Brewers. Above all else, he loved being with his family. He was a member of Nativity of Mary Catholic Church and U.A.W Local # 95 Retirees.
Edward is survived by his wife of 60 years, Carol; four children, Judy Brown of Janesville, Steven (Jennifer) Williams of Janesville, Kevin (Lisa) Williams of Roscoe, IL, Mark (Kristin) Williams of Janesville; six grandchildren, Caleb Williams, Brandon Brown, Hannah Brown, Wyatt Williams, Gracelyn Williams and Reginald Williams; brother, Clarence (Beverly) Williams; sister-in-law, Marjorie Williams; numerous other relatives and friends.
Edward was preceded in death by his parents, three children who died in infancy, David, Susan and Marcia. He was also preceded in death by four brothers, Clinton, Roland, Richard and Eugene, two step-brothers, Walter Williams and Donald Hand and a step-sister, Virginia Thorton.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, February 5, 2021 at NATIVITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, Janesville. Father Thomas Marr will preside. Burial will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be at the CHURCH on Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of the Mass.
