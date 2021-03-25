January 10, 1947 - March 22, 2021
Janesville, WI - Edward F. Waddell, age 74, passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021, at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center. He was born in El Paso, TX on January 10, 1947, the son of Freeman and Helen (Morse) Waddell. Edward lived in Japan for 3 years while his father was stationed in Japan with the Air Force. He then moved to Sacramento, CA where he graduated High School in 1965. Edward went on to college at UC Davis for his Bachelor's degree, and U of C Berkeley where he earned his Doctorate degree in Science. He worked with startups of medical device companies as Vice President and Director of Quality Control in California, Nevada, and Illinois. Edward met and married Ginger Schmid in 1996. Throughout their marriage they were avid campers, especially to California beaches. Edward was a member of the Elks Lodge while living in California and in Janesville.
Edward is survived by his wife, Ginger; 3 step-sons: Criag (Laurie) Rinehardt of Denver, CO, David (Laurie) Rinehardt of Bonita Springs, FL, and Mark (Deb) Rinehardt of Janesville, WI; 5 step-grandchildren: Jake, Zoe, Caitlin, Carly, and Kristen; brother, Greg Waddell of Olathe, KS; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A celebration of his life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at the ELKS LODGE in Janesville. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
A special thank you to Dr. Shekhani and staff at Mercy Oncology and Dr, Ahmed with Mercy Cardiology for their tremendous care and support of Edward.