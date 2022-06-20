Edward "Ed" Teegen

Janesville, WI - Edward W. Teegen, 84, passed away with his loving wife by his side on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at home. He was born August 3, 1937 in Oak Park, IL to the late Ed and Lillian (Detlefsen) Teegen. In 1956 he graduated from Lake Geneva High School. He married his first wife Betty Heileman in 1960; she would precede him in death in 1961. In October 1985, Ed married Charlene "Susie" Paton Mathison at Central Lutheran Church.
Ed worked at GM for 43 years before getting to enjoy retirement in 1998. He loved to garden, play golf, coach baseball and definitely listen and watch baseball especially the Braves. Mostly though he loved his family and made sure to be at every grandchild's activity.
Ed is survived by his wife of 36 years Susie Teegen; three step children: Sharon (Mike) Lloyd, Scott (Beth) Mathison, and Sally (Rob) McCall; five step grandchildren: Kendra (Brent) Castle, Alex (Taylor) Mathison, Elle (Jered Souder) McCall, Molly McCall, and Bree Mathison; three step great grandchildren: Morgan, Landon, and Harper; nieces: Donna (Bob) Dixon, Susie (friend Dave) Schlick, and Karen Juga; and nephew Danny Teegen. He was preceded by his parents; brother Oscar Teegen and sister Lois Teegen Bender.
Visitation for Ed will be Thursday, June 23, 2022 from 1:00 to 2:00 PM at the APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, Janesville. A service will follow at the funeral home at 2:00 PM. Inurnment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to the family. Memorials are appreciated to the SSM Health at Home Hospice or to the Janesville Fire Department Station #3 - both have been so gracious, kind and compassionate to Ed and his family.
To plant a tree in memory of Edward Teegen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
