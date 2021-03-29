December 17, 1931 - March 21, 2021
Janesville, WI - Edward E. Steindl, age 89, passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at home. He was born in Edgerton on December 17, 1931, the son of Victor and Margaret (Larson) Steindl. He was united in marriage on Dec 7, 1952, to Violet Dorwin and she preceded him in death on March 28,1982. He was a member of Creston Park Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. He enjoyed sharing his faith with others, including the prospect of a future resurrection to a paradise earth.
Ed had a passion for sports of all kinds, whether as a spectator or a participant. He was especially recognized for his baseball skills in his youth and golf abilities as an adult, winning numerous tournaments. Many residents of Rock County had the privilege of knowing him when he owned and operated Ed and Larry's Fast Service vacuum cleaning store. The store is now owned and operated by his son, Dale. He went on to start E&D Distributing, meeting and interacting with vacuum store owners across the entire State of Wisconsin.
Edward is survived by his 8 children: Diane (Jeff) Schade, Cynthia (Kim) Manhart, Dale (Bonnie) Steindl, Pamela (Lou) Deringer, Rebecca Iverson, Naomi (Joe) Wright, Sereno (Angela) Steindl, and Amber (Michael) Lee; 21 grandchildren: Edward Schade, Derek (Hailee) Schade, Jeremy Schade, Brianne Schade, Lacey (Shawn) Holmes, Cameron (Ben) Parke, Melissa (Mike) Foster, Mindy (Tony) Morgan, Craig Steindl, Seth (Rachel) Armstrong, Paige (Kelvin) Ruiz-Oramas, Sloan (boyfriend, Derrick Dorman) Iverson, Logan, Layton, Isabelle, Olivia and Greyson Wright, Brooklyn, Natalie and Emily Steindl, Esme Lee; 21 great grandchildren; 4 great great-grandchildren; and many other extended family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Natalie Steindl; grandson, Michael Manhart; 3 brothers: Wally, Roger, and Kenneth; and sister, Joyce Babcock.
Private interment will be held at Milton Lawns Memorial Park. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
The family would like to thank Mercy Hospice for their excellent care and concern.