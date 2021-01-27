January 24, 2021
Lake Geneva, WI - Edward C. Wilson, age 86, of Lake Geneva passed away on Sunday, January 24, 2021 at his home in Lake Geneva, WI. He was born in Chicago on July 14, 1934 to Edward and Della (Frailey) Wilson. He graduated from Northwestern University. Edward was united in marriage to Eleanor Longo on July 16, 1960 in Chicago. He was the founder and owner of several office supply companies.
Edward is survived by his wife of 60 years, Ellie; a daughter, Deb (John) Singer, of Valparaiso, IN; a son, Mark (Margie Rader) Wilson, of Grayslake, IL; four grandchildren, Nina and Lydia Wilson, and Katie and Emily Singer; and nieces and nephews.
Edward is preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Jim Wilson.
Private Family Services will take place. Burial will take place at Spring Grove Cemetery in Delavan, WI. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan, WI is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com