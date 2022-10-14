Edward Allen Updike

Janesville, WI - Edward A. Updike, age 87 of Janesville passed away on Wednesday September 7, 2022. He was born in Seneca Township near Lynxville, WI on Monday December 17, 1934 to Orville and Geneva (Phillips) Updike. After graduating from Janesville High School in 1953, he became a Millwright at General Motors in Janesville. He retired from General Motors in 1997 after 44 years of employment. Ed served in the US Navy on the USS Hornet as a Stock Foreman from 1957 until 1959.
On October 28, 1961, he married Catherine Kilian at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waterloo, WI. Edward was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Milton for over 60 years. He was a member of U.A.W. Local # 95, enjoyed bowling at Rivers Edge and golfing at Oakridge and Blackhawk golf courses with GM retirees.
Ed was known for his large vegetable garden and for sharing the garden produce with family, friends and neighbors. He volunteered for over 30 years at Milton High School as the football equipment manager and statistician. Ed also was involved as a coach for the Milton Youth Football and Milton Youth Baseball programs.
Edward is survived by his five children: Rachel (Greg) Jacob of Janesville, WI & their children Emily (Peter) Ketter & Matthew, Kenneth (Charlene) Updike of Evansville, WI and their children Anna & Henry, Bruce (Marnie) Updike of Neenah, WI and their children Brendan, Lucy, Jake (Megan) Nelson and Angie (John) Brooks, Chad Updike of Verona, WI and Matt (Angie) Updike of Mazomanie, WI & their son Tyler.
He is further survived by his sister Elnora Falk, Brother-in-law Elmer Kilian, James Kilian, Joe Kilian (Lynda Kirt), and Pat Kilian (Pam Dienberg). Sister-in-law Emilie Kilian, Rose Trow, Irene Katzenberger, May (Lawrence) Lins, Grace Howard, Carol Kilian and Dorothy McNally. Ed is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Ed was preceded in death by his wife Catherine who died September 14, 2016, his parents, Orville and Geneva Updike; brothers Leon Updike, Lawrence Updike, Robert Updike, Walter Updike, Darrell Updike and grandson Casey Updike.
He is predeceased by his brother-in-law Gerald Falk, Robert Kilian, Charles Kilian, Larry Kilian, Robert Trow, and Clarence Katzenberger and sister-in-law Carolyn Kilian, Shirley Kilian, Lorraine Kilian, Eleanor Updike, Melba Updike and Betty Updike.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday October 22, 2022 at St. Mary Catholic Church 837 Parkview Drive Milton. Father David Wanish will celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial. Visitation will be held at the church from 930 am until the time of service. Burial with immediate family will take place on a later date at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Janesville. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton is assisting the family.
