Sun Prairie, WI -- Edward A. Joseph, age 76, of Sun Prairie, WI, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Sienna Crest in Fort Atkinson, WI. Ed was born in Elkhorn, WI, October 17, 1943 to Edward and Bernice (Przybylinski) Joseph. He graduated from Whitewater High School in 1962 and UW Whitewater in 1966, with a degree in Education. After meeting at a dance at Lake Lawn Lodge in 1960, Ed married Judy Danielson on August 17, 1963. They lived in Kaukauna, WI, for 20 years where they raised their three sons before moving to Sun Prairie, WI, where they have lived for the past 30 years. He worked in sanitation sales and service for farming, dairy plants, and food plants for Sta-Rite Industries, H.B. Fuller Co., and Pro Chemicals. The "Pipe Cleaner" (his CB handle) finished up his career as a sanitation consultant in cheese plants throughout the state. An avid outdoorsman since childhood, Ed enjoyed hunting and fishing. Indoors, he enjoyed classic country music, and watching the Packers, Brewers, and Badgers. A skilled handyman, he was a master at refinishing and repairing antique wood chairs, and treadle sewing machines. Teaching the grandchildren proper techniques in pancake preparation was mandatory, as was feeding the birds "as they couldn't feed themselves." Finally, he was known for his witty remarks, Ed-isms, which were passed on to his children (to the dismay of their wives and families).

Ed is survived by his wife of 56 years, Judy; three sons: Steve, of Kaukauna, WI; Jay (Brenda) of Kaukauna; Dan (Stephanie) of Wisconsin Dells; four grandchildren: Laura, Molly, Mason, and Jessa; and two brothers, Tom (Carol) Joseph and Paul (Diane) Joseph. Ed is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Jill Wiechowski; and a granddaughter, Madelyn.

"Now we're done, d-u-h-n, done."

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday December 14, 2019 at Monroe Funeral Home, 604 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan, WI, with Deacon Phil Kilkenny officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will be at a later date in Darien, WI. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com