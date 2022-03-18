Edward A. Henke

Milwaukee, WI - After a two-year battle with cancer, Ed was reunited with his wife LaVon (nee Dhein) on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at the age of 74. Loving dad of Laura O'Hearn, Kim (Todd) Ross and Brian (Gina) Henke. Proud Papa of Molly and Abby O'Hearn, Ann and Mark Ross and Aubree, Cora and Declan Henke. Dear brother of Dolores Barlass. Loved brother-in-law of Elsie Henke, Robert (Denise) Dhein, Jan (Cal) Lintz and Wendy Dhein. Further survived by many nieces and nephews, including nephew Dan Sterk, who held a special place in his heart. He was preceded in death by his parents Fred and Laura; brothers, Fred (Judy) and Robert; sister, Rose (Tom) Sterk; and brother-in-law, James 'Bud' Barlass.
Ed was a long-time employee of We Energies. Before starting his career at We Energies, Ed was a Chef for many years in Janesville. His love for cooking continued throughout his life, especially at family gatherings. Ed was an avid collector of Santas, and known for his expertise with exterior illumination at Christmas. Ed's family would like to thank the staff at Zilber Family Hospice for their compassionate care.
Memorial Gathering at Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes- South Suburban Chapel (6080 South 27th Street. Milwaukee, WI 53221), Wednesday, March 23, 2022 from 5-8 PM. Prayer Service at 7 PM. Additional gathering on Thursday at St. Stephen Congregation, 1441 W. Oakwood Rd., Oak Creek from 11-12. Mass at 12 PM. Inurnment to follow at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery.