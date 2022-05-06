Edward A. "Ed" Stamm

Janesville, WI - Edward A. Stamm, age, 71, passed away on April 18, 2022 at his home. A son of Howard and Evelyn (Hasselman) Stamm, he was born September 15, 1950 and grew up in Kenosha, WI.
Ed attended Kenosha Tremper High School and Layton School of Art in Milwaukee, graduating in 1974. In between high school and Layton School of Art, Ed served his country in the U.S. Army. He was united in marriage to Jane (Snyder) Stamm in 1971.
Using his artistic talent he became a packaging designer for Panoramic Inc of Janesville for 38 years. His work was always a mix of beauty and design with a new puzzle everyday.
Ed enjoyed playing pool on Friday nights at Legends, riding his motorcycle on country roads, and spending time with his family. At retirement he returned to his first love of drawing and painting. Another enjoyment was playing sheepshead, and he liked to grow hot peppers to make his own dynamite hot sauce.
Ed is survived by his wife of 51 years Jane; three children: Rebecca Stamm, Zachary Stamm, and Erin Stamm; brother John (Jackie) Stamm; and sister Terri (Richard) Goergen. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services and a celebration of life will be held at Rotary Gardens on May 10, 2022 beginning at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Doctors without Borders. The Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home is assisting.
