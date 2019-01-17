October 27, 1926 - January 15, 2019
Janesville, WI -- Edsel Leland Fishel, age 92, passed away surrounded by family on Tuesday, January 15, 2019, at Agrace Hospice & Palliative Care Center. He was born in Iron Mountain, MI on October 27, 1926, the son of Daniel and Cynthia (Hall) Fishel. He served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. Edsel married Verna Jean Davis on June 15, 1946, and she preceded him in death on April 15, 2003. He worked as a milk man in Richland Center, as a driver for JATCO for 38 years, delivered parts for Prent, and was a Walmart greeter. He enjoyed watching and cheering for the Brewers, Cubs, and Packers.
Edsel is survived by his two daughters, Clarice Garza and Linda (Gerry) Lueck; nine grandchildren: Jason Churchill, Jannel (Bill) Heller, Jeremy (Deena) Churchill, Nichole (Chad) Davis, Kimberly Hill, Amy (Josh) Finn, Luke (Teryn) Fishel, Denise Lueck, and Lindsey Davidson; 13 great-grandchildren; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Verna Jean Fishel; son, Leland Fishel; parents; sister, Velma Jean Fishel; and great-grandson, Vance Daniel Fishel.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 19, 2019, at FAITH COMMUNITY CHURCH. Burial will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Friends may visit from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online obituary and registry: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Edsel's family extends special thanks to the staff at Huntington Place, Cedar Crest, and Agrace HospiceCare for their care and support of Edsel.
