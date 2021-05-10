October 11, 1924 - May 6, 2021
Janesville, WI - EDNA MARY THORP, age 96, of Janesville, WI died on May 6, 2021 at Cedar Crest. She was born in Sauk County on October 11, 1924, the daughter of Richard and Sophia (Krejci) Freilinger. She graduated from Portage High School in 1941, and from Columbia County Normal School in 1943.
Edna and Eugene Thorp were united in marriage in 1955 at St. Patrick Church, Madison, WI. Eugene passed away November 23, 2001. They moved to Janesville in 1964, where Edna was a stay-at-home mom for the next ten years. Then she became a sales associate for Thrift Drug at the Janesville Mall, where she retired after 13 years.
Edna was a long-time member of St. John Vianney Church, its women's organizations, Funeral Luncheons Committee, and over 50's Club. More recently she moved to and joined Nativity of St. Mary parish. Other affiliations include: Janesville Area Writers Club, Wisconsin Writers Association, where she was awarded a Jade Ring for poetry, Wisconsin Fellowship of Poets, and Friends of Janesville Hedberg Library.
She is survived by two sons, Douglas Thorp, James (Linda) Thorp, both of Janesville; two daughters, Amy (Michael) Cernicky and Carol (Wayne) Wolfe, both of Sacramento, CA; grandchildren Shena Kohler, Stephanie Thorp, Gage (Stephanie) Trader, Shayanne (Jeremy DeVos) Trader and Jennifer Marrero; four great-grandchildren, several cousins, many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Edna was preceded in death by a daughter and son-in-law Victoria and Terry Trader, a brother, Peter Freilinger, a sister and brother-in-law Frances and Keith Gifford, a sister and brother-in-law Joan and Jerry Zeier, a sister, Elizabeth Jane, who died at age two and twin brothers, who died at birth.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 13, 2021 at NATIVITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH. Monsignor Daniel Ganshert will preside. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the CHURCH on Thursday, May 13th from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the services.
Henke-Clarson Funeral Home