November 18, 1921 - April 9, 2019

Monroe, WI -- Edna Mae Knipschild, age 97, of Monroe passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at the Monroe Clinic Hospital. She was born in Jordan Township on November 18, 1921, the daughter of Harry and Nellie (Foley) Hanson. Edna was united in marriage to John F. Knipschild on January 12, 1945 in Madison. Edna worked in the mailing department for The Monroe Times for 27 years, and the Swiss Colony print shop for 5 years. She enjoyed baking for family and friends; and she had a big heart for rescuing animals.

Edna is survived by her beloved children, Robert C. (Gloria) Knipschild of Janesville and Karen A. Knipschild of Madison; granddaughters, Julie (Ryan) Reynolds of Minneapolis, MN and Kristin (Keith) Westphal of Mazomanie; and two great-granddaughters, Makayla and Kira; cherished nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends, including her dear care-givers, Dawn Dean and Sandy Rufener. She was preceded in death by her husband, John "Farney" of over 60 years; parents; sister, Maxine J. Webner; and two brothers, Clinton and William Hanson. Edna will most be remembered for her sincere warmth and concern for others. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at SHRINER HAGER GOHLKE Funeral Home with Father Mick Moon officiating. Burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.