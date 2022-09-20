Edna M. Chase

April 26, 1952 - September 16, 2022

Janesville, WI - Edna M. Chase, age 70, of Janesville, passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022, at Mercy Hospital & Trauma Center, Janesville. She was born in Rochester, NY, on April 26, 1952, the daughter of Eugene R. and Marion G. (New) Lancaster. Edna married Scott A. Chase on December 31, 1992, in Montello WI. She worked at Drive Line Retail the past 6 1/2 years and just retired a week ago. She loved her dogs and also her other children in that order! She helped make sure her neighborhood stayed safe and in order. She enjoyed camping and having fires in the pit in the backyard.

