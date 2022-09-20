Janesville, WI - Edna M. Chase, age 70, of Janesville, passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022, at Mercy Hospital & Trauma Center, Janesville. She was born in Rochester, NY, on April 26, 1952, the daughter of Eugene R. and Marion G. (New) Lancaster. Edna married Scott A. Chase on December 31, 1992, in Montello WI. She worked at Drive Line Retail the past 6 1/2 years and just retired a week ago. She loved her dogs and also her other children in that order! She helped make sure her neighborhood stayed safe and in order. She enjoyed camping and having fires in the pit in the backyard.
Edna is survived by her husband, Scott; 3 daughters: Patricia (Kenny) Viken, Christine Daggett and Candi (Josh) Smith; 6 grandchildren: Josh Tracy, Brenden Bouton, Hali Howard, Thurston Hutchinson, Drake Herbst and Molly Smith; 7 great grandchildren; 8 siblings; and other extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Trenton Ott; and 3 siblings.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, September 23, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville. For on-line condolences: www.apfelwolfe.com
