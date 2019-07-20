July 15, 1934 - July 18, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Edna J. Faust, age 85, of Janesville, died Thursday, July 18, 2019, in her home. She was born July 15, 1934 to the late Francis and Doris (Welch) Vonesh in Beloit, WI. Edna is fondly remembered for the joy she found in her hobbies, knitting, embroidery, reading, and karaoke.

She is survived by her children: Frank (Teresa) Vonesh, Tony Vonesh, Karl (Amy) Allen, Robert Allen, Edward (Jane) Allen, Alvin Allen and Marilyn (John) Driscoll; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren; and her nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; two children, Josephine Taylor and Mark Allen; six brothers; and three sisters.

Edna's Funeral Service will be 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit. Friends will be received on Tuesday in the Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website, brianmarkfh.com

The family would like to thank Dr. Greene; Erica, Brittney and Jessica from Mercy Hospice Care and Carol and Laurie from Inclusa