Edna Harry

Elkhorn, WI - Edna Helen (Hintz) (O'Connor) Harry, 88 of Elkhorn, WI, died peacefully Wednesday, July 28, 2021 surrounded by loved ones at her home. She was born February 11, 1933 in Turtle, WI, the daughter of the late Walter and Clara (Zadurski) Hintz. She was united in marriage to John Thomas O'Connor for 38 years until the time of his passing in 1990. She was united in marriage to LeRoy E. Harry on October 15, 1994 in Elkhorn, WI. Edna was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church of Elkhorn, WI. She enjoyed playing cards and working on crossword puzzles. Edna loved to be outside gardening and bird watching. She also enjoyed reading, loved music and singing. Her most favorite thing to do was to spend time together as a family which was always a big gathering. Edna was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Edna is survived by her husband, LeRoy, ten children; Teresa Mahoney of Madison, WI, Mary Wyatt of Longmont, CO, Jay O'Connor of Elkhorn, WI, Linda O'Connor of Elkhorn, WI, Peggy (John) Rader of Elkhorn, WI, Joe (Cheryl) O'Connor of Delavan, WI, Tricia (Ron) Chmill of Delafield, WI, Kali (Mark) Thatcher of Sedona, AZ, Amy (Robert Mann) Anzalone of Elkhorn, WI, and David (Fabian Plata) O'Connor of Los Angeles, CA, step-son, Michael Harry, twenty-seven grandchildren, twenty-seven great-grandchildren, and her two siblings, Walter Hintz Jr of Adams Friendship, WI and Anita Breuckman of Burlington, WI. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Thomas O'Connor, son, Timothy O'Connor, daughter-in-law, Jodi O'Connor, her parents, and siblings; Evelyn, Mabel, Verna, Viola and Donetta.
Visitation will be 11:00AM on Sunday, August 1, 2021 at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory, 730 N. Wisconsin St. Elkhorn, WI until service time. Funeral Service will be 2:00PM on Sunday, August 1, 2021 at the funeral home with Father Oriol Regales officiating. Private Family Interment will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery of Elkhorn, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Edna's name to Aurora At Home Hospice 116 N. Dodge Street Suit 8 Burlington, WI 53105. Online guest book available at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.