December 13, 1966 - August 14, 2020
South Beloit, IL -- Edmund Andrew Madison, III, age 53, of South Beloit, battled with cancer until passing on Friday, August 14, 2020, with his loving wife at his side. He was born in Janesville on December 13, 1966; the son of Edmund Jr. and Linda (Kuehne) Madison, and married his loving wife and best friend, Tanya (McMullin) Madison on August 26, 2000 in Beloit. Ed enjoyed fishing trips to Canada and Northern Wisconsin, and especially family trips to Mexico. He worked as a Union Glazer, and was a member of both the Madison and Rockford Local Unions. Ed made wonderful memories through the years, camping with family at Plum Lake in Northern Wisconsin, and hunting deer throughout the state of Wisconsin. He was a die-hard Badger and Packer fan, as well as a supporter of the Chicago Blackhawks. Ed loved spending time gardening, sitting by the firepit, raising his chickens, and time with his dogs, Red and Jack.
Ed is survived by his wife, Tanya; his parents, Edmund Jr. and Linda; children, Garrett (Jennifer) Madison of Janesville and Parker (Becca Giovannozzi) Madison of Washington DC; mother of his children, Laurie Ott; grandson, Sawyer; granddaughter, Olive; brother, Mike Madison of Wisconsin Dells; nieces, Danielle (Craig Dominy) Roeber of Janesville and Sydney (Cole) Guyton of Hattiesburg, MS, Margaret Madison of Gulf Shores, AL; great nephew, Easton; sister-in-law, Linda (Kevin Aarstad) Roeber of Janesville; brother-in-law, Ron (Michelle) McMullin of Sutherlin, OR; aunts: Mary Kuehne, Tammy Kuehne, and Paula (Richard) Manthe; uncle, Eric (Cathy) Kuehne; and special friends: Betty Brennen, Justin Lounsbury, Mark Hall, and the Fischer Road Family; and numerous cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his grandparents: Edmund Sr. and Harriet Madison, Allen and Nancy Kuehne; uncle, Tim Kuehne; in-laws, Ronald and Ilona McMullin.
A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY; with visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service. Schneider Funeral Home & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
A very special thank you to Dr. Justine Bruce and the UW Carbone Cancer Center, and to Veronica with Mercy Hospice Care.