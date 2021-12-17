Great Falls, MT - On Wednesday, December 8, 2021, our hearts were broken when we lost our beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle and loyal friend, Edmund Adlis Forslund, 93, of Great Falls, MT. A Memorial Service was scheduled for Wednesday, December 15th at 4:00 PM at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Great Falls, MT. He will be buried at the Milton Lawn Memorial Park in Janesville, WI in June.
Ed was born to Edmund E. and Marie (Adlis) Forslund on April 30, 1928 in Warren, MN. He attended Washington Elementary and graduated with honors from Warren High School in 1946. During his youth, he worked on both the family and the C. Einar Johnson farms. Ed was in the Army Corps of Engineers from 1946 to 1948, stationed at Ft. Belvoir, VA, where he worked as a clerk and earned the WWII Victory Medal. Ed returned home and served as a temporary substitute mail clerk at the Warren Post Office from 1948 to 1951. That year, Ed and his cousin, Bobby Melgard moved to Janesville, WI to join their Uncle Kenny at Fisher Body. Ed landed a job unloading boxcars for the material department. He eventually was promoted to General Supervisor, and continued at General Motors until 1983, earning longevity awards along the way. In 1970, he became the owner/manager of a Roto-Rooter franchise, operating it until 2000.
Ed married Yvonne D. Stiff at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Janesville on May 4, 1957. They were blessed with two children, and remained together for 55 years until her passing in 2013. In 2016, he moved to Great Falls, MT to live with his daughter.
Ed belonged to the Elks Lodge, Sons of Norway, Moose Lodge, First Lutheran Church and Our Savior's Lutheran Church. In retirement, he volunteered at ECHO in Janesville. Ed was an avid reader and a lifelong learner. He enjoyed woodworking and gardening. Ed was a jack of all trades, loved classic movies, "The Price is Right" and Dr. Phil.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents; brother, John Erick; and his nephew, James O'Neill. He is survived by daughter, Ellen Marie Forslund; son, John Edmund (Lori) Forslund; sister, Mary Baumgaertner; grandchildren: Nicholas (Dei) Forslund, Meredith Ludford (Millie Ries Abam) and Samuel Forslund.
The family suggests donations be made in Ed's memory to Our Savior's Lutheran Church or FISH (Great Falls, MT) or ECHO, Inc. (Janesville, WI) or to a charity of your choice.